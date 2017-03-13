Roseland Wake Park's lawsuit against state dismissed

Roseland Wake Park's lawsuit against the state Department of Health over the agency's decision to reclassify a venue attraction - thus requiring more lifeguard staff and strict water quality monitoring at the park - has been dismissed. The ruling, made by Acting Supreme Court Justice Frederick Reed, comes as an investigation remains open regarding the death of a 22-year-old who fell off a separate park attraction in September.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHEC-TV Rochester.