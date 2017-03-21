Rock band The Who coming to Upstate NY for CMAC concert

Roger Daltrey, left, and Pete Townshend of The Who perform on day 3 of the 2016 Desert Trip music festival at Empire Polo Field on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, in Indio, Calif. in Canandaigua on Sunday, July 16. The London Souls will open the show at 7:30 p.m. on the Finger Lakes Community College campus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.