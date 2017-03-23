Richmond Town Supervisor pleads not guilty
Town Supervisor Nathan Van Bortel pleaded not guilty in Canandaigua City Court Monday morning to a misdemeanor charge alleging Van Bortel possessed stolen business records from his former employer, Canandaigua National Bank and Trust Co. Outside the courtroom after the not guilty plea, Van Bortel declined to comment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHEC-TV Rochester.
Add your comments below
Canandaigua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clover Crossings Apartment Complex Becoming maj... (Dec '14)
|Jan '17
|rocgirl
|11
|Norfolk woman accused of stealing TV from Canto... (Dec '12)
|Jan '17
|Rachel
|25
|Developers propose switching stalled Canandaigu...
|Jan '17
|Rachel
|1
|Woman suffers from overdose, man arrested for i... (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|Anthony Wolck
|14
|New Scoliosis Treatment Offers Alternative to S... (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|Patient healed
|38
|21 yr old college student prisoner in n.k.
|Nov '16
|grow up please
|2
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|reasonvoice
|27
Find what you want!
Search Canandaigua Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC