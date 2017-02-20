Prosecutors want lakefront homes from 5Linx defendants
Federal prosecutors have filed complaints to seize two Canandaigua lakefront properties worth roughly $1 million each that are linked to the co-founders of a multilevel marketing company who were arrested Thursday for allegedly defrauding the company of at least $4 million. Documents filed in U.S. District Court state property at 90 E. Lake Road in Middlesex, Yates County, and 4385 County Road 16 in Canandaigua, Ontario County, were purchased with illegally obtained funds.
