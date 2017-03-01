Police: Canandaigua resident accused ...

Police: Canandaigua resident accused of violating order of...

The City of Canandaigua Police Department says that 28-year-old Edward J.E. Howe was placed under arrest by officers Saturday morning at about 9:14 a.m. Howe was charged with first degree criminal contempt. According to police, Howe is accused of violating an order of protection issued on behalf of a female victim.

