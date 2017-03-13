Plows, snow blowers and shovels worki...

Plows, snow blowers and shovels working overtime in Canandaigua

Read more: WHEC-TV Rochester

In Ontario County, the sheriff is asking residents to avoid travel until Thursday morning: A travel advisory is in effect until 5 a.m. How do you like that attitude? Whatever the motivation, Steve Anderson is helping landscapers clear driveways and sidewalks this week. "I have bigger problems," says Anderson.

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Ontario County was issued at March 15 at 2:54PM EDT

Canandaigua, NY

