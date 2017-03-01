Our Ice Sculpture from the 2017 Fire ...

Our Ice Sculpture from the 2017 Fire & Ice Festival in Canandaigua NY

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Genesee Valley Pennysaver

Sign up to get a Digital Copy of the Penny Saver on THURSDAY, Read current and past issues or check out other editions from around your area! March 3rd is National Day of Unplugging, a 24-hour period designed to help you unplug, unwind, relax and do things other than using today's technology, electronics and social media. How likely are you to participate? We're always interested in hearing about news in our community or seeing the beauty of your hometown photos.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Genesee Valley Pennysaver.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canandaigua Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Clover Crossings Apartment Complex Becoming maj... (Dec '14) Jan '17 rocgirl 11
News Norfolk woman accused of stealing TV from Canto... (Dec '12) Jan '17 Rachel 25
News Developers propose switching stalled Canandaigu... Jan '17 Rachel 1
News Woman suffers from overdose, man arrested for i... (Mar '09) Jan '17 Anthony Wolck 14
News New Scoliosis Treatment Offers Alternative to S... (Feb '08) Dec '16 Patient healed 38
21 yr old college student prisoner in n.k. Nov '16 grow up please 2
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Nov '16 reasonvoice 27
See all Canandaigua Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canandaigua Forum Now

Canandaigua Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canandaigua Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Canandaigua, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,908 • Total comments across all topics: 279,282,768

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC