N.C. firm to purchase Smart System Te...

N.C. firm to purchase Smart System Technology

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: Rochester Business Journal

A North Carolina firm has signed an agreement to purchase the Smart System Technology and Commercialization Center in Canandaigua, and its related assets, for $2.75 million in cash. Akoustis Technologies Inc. announced the pending deal Friday, saying it has entered into binding, definitive agreements to acquire the assets from the Research Foundation for the State University of New York and its affiliate, Fuller Road Management Corp. The transaction is expected to be completed in the second quarter of this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rochester Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canandaigua Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Clover Crossings Apartment Complex Becoming maj... (Dec '14) Jan '17 rocgirl 11
News Norfolk woman accused of stealing TV from Canto... (Dec '12) Jan '17 Rachel 25
News Developers propose switching stalled Canandaigu... Jan '17 Rachel 1
News Woman suffers from overdose, man arrested for i... (Mar '09) Jan '17 Anthony Wolck 14
News New Scoliosis Treatment Offers Alternative to S... (Feb '08) Dec '16 Patient healed 38
21 yr old college student prisoner in n.k. Nov '16 grow up please 2
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Nov '16 reasonvoice 27
See all Canandaigua Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canandaigua Forum Now

Canandaigua Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canandaigua Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Canandaigua, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,694 • Total comments across all topics: 279,790,124

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC