N.C. firm to purchase Smart System Technology

A North Carolina firm has signed an agreement to purchase the Smart System Technology and Commercialization Center in Canandaigua, and its related assets, for $2.75 million in cash. Akoustis Technologies Inc. announced the pending deal Friday, saying it has entered into binding, definitive agreements to acquire the assets from the Research Foundation for the State University of New York and its affiliate, Fuller Road Management Corp. The transaction is expected to be completed in the second quarter of this year.

