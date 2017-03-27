Man who threatened mass shooting at Albany VA hospital pleads...

A Rochester-area man who called a veterans help line last summer and said he would "kill everybody" at Stratton VA Medical Center in Albany pleaded guilty Friday to threatening a mass shooting. Robert J. Seifert, 58, of Canandaigua, who made the threats three days after a mass shooter killed 49 people and wounded 53 others at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, admitted to a charge of making an interstate threat to injure another.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.