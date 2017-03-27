Local cemeteries will allow pets to be buried with owners
Two local cemeteries will allow pets to be buried with their human owners after the approval of a new law. The cemeteries, White Haven Memorial Park in Pittsford and Canandaigua Lakeview Cemetery in Rushville, will allow the cremated remains to be buried with owners.
