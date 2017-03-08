Firefighters Rescue 3 From Burning Home in Canandaigua
Firefighters rescued three people from their burning home on Scotland Road just off North Main Street in Canandaigua around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. The Canandaigua Fire Department says all four people, two men and two women, were taken to area hospitals with smoke inhalation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.
