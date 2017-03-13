Feds: Canandaigua VA psychiatrist bilked $198K from health care provider

Federal prosecutors say a psychiatrist at a Veterans Affairs hospital in western New York bilked a health care provider out of nearly $200,000 by charging for private services he didn't provide. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Rochester says 52-year-old Dr. Xingjia Cui, of Pittsford, has been charged with health care fraud, money laundering and tax fraud.

