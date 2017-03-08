Expect Slow Downs on the New York State Thruway
National Grid will be replacing overhead utility lines crossing I-90 near milepost 346.1 between exits 43 and 44 . The work will require periodic traffic slowdowns lasting no more than 15 minutes eastbound and westbound.
