Democracy in Action: Western New York Residents Confront Rep. Chris Collins
Canandaigua resident Renee Sutton spoke to her congressman, Republican Chris Collins, something she says many of her fellow constituents have been unable to do. "I want him to offer this kind of opportunity, engagement and access to any constituent," said Sutton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Canandaigua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clover Crossings Apartment Complex Becoming maj... (Dec '14)
|Jan '17
|rocgirl
|11
|Norfolk woman accused of stealing TV from Canto... (Dec '12)
|Jan '17
|Rachel
|25
|Developers propose switching stalled Canandaigu...
|Jan '17
|Rachel
|1
|Woman suffers from overdose, man arrested for i... (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|Anthony Wolck
|14
|New Scoliosis Treatment Offers Alternative to S... (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|Patient healed
|38
|21 yr old college student prisoner in n.k.
|Nov '16
|grow up please
|2
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|reasonvoice
|27
Find what you want!
Search Canandaigua Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC