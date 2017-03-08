Art and poetry come together in author's fourth book: CNY books and authors

Canandaigua artist Jeremy Bach recently published a new book, his fourth after his poem collections, "The Dreams I Dream" and "The White Room," and "Kya: A daddy's diary," about his young daughter's fight against cancer. "Studio Days: The Little Yellow Studio" is a blend of poetry and artwork that Bach says is meant to be an invitation to the reader to enter into a time and space that few get to see.

