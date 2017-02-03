Wood Library Announces Books Sandwiched in
Wood Library's annual book talk series kicks off on Monday, February 6, 2017, at Noon, with a book review by former FLCC president Barbara Risser. She will discuss Sonja Livingston's Ladies Night at the Dreamland, a collection of lyrical essays that highlight lives as varied, troubled, and spirited as America itself.
