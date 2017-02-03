Trial date set in Canandaigua man's predatory sexual assault case

A jury will help determine the future of the Canandaigua man facing decades behind bars for allegations of kidnapping and a series of sex crimes. A trial has been slated to begin with jury selection on March 6 in the case involving Alexander Kuras, 30, who is charged with 17 crimes, including two counts of predatory sexual assault, a class A-II felony.

