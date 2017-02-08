RIA welcomes experts on alcohol, opioids and neuroscience for spring seminars
BUFFALO, N.Y. The Spring Seminar Series at the University at Buffalo Research Institute on Addictions will feature national experts exploring the topics of alcohol and suicide, the neuroscience behind addiction, and opioid addiction and treatment. The four-part seminar series is free and open to the public.
