RIA seminars to discuss alcohol, opioids, neuroscience
The Spring Seminar Series at UB's Research Institute on Addictions will feature national experts exploring the topics of alcohol and suicide, the neuroscience behind addiction, and opioid addiction and treatment. The four-part seminar series is free and open to the public.
