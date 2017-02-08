Recent parolee that flashed Auburn schoolgirls arrested again for exposure
A Canandaigua man who made local headlines a few years ago in Cayuga County for exposing himself to girls at Auburn-area schools has been arrested again on lewdness charges, according to news reports. Paul W. Goodrell, 47 -- a Level 3 sex offender -- allegedly exposed himself to two 11-year-old girls in a Michael's store on Jan. 22 in Victor, according to the Democrat & Chronicle .
Read more at The Post-Standard.
