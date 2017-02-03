Patriots Point visitors get a big surprise
Jim, Camille and Katie Kibler of Canandaigua, N.Y., pose for photos aboard the Yorktown after one of them bought the 10 millionth ticket to Patriots Point Wednesday morning. Dave Munday/Staff Jim, Camille and Katie Kibler of Canandaigua, N.Y., pose for photos aboard the Yorktown after one of them bought the 10 millionth ticket to Patriots Point Wednesday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Canandaigua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clover Crossings Apartment Complex Becoming maj... (Dec '14)
|Jan 30
|rocgirl
|11
|Norfolk woman accused of stealing TV from Canto... (Dec '12)
|Jan 28
|Rachel
|25
|Developers propose switching stalled Canandaigu...
|Jan 28
|Rachel
|1
|Woman suffers from overdose, man arrested for i... (Mar '09)
|Jan 10
|Anthony Wolck
|14
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Dec '16
|Good fella
|32
|New Scoliosis Treatment Offers Alternative to S... (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|Patient healed
|38
|21 yr old college student prisoner in n.k.
|Nov '16
|grow up please
|2
Find what you want!
Search Canandaigua Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC