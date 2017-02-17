No. 29: Jennifer Breithaupt | Power 100

"We sit in the powerful position of elevating the fan experience," says Breithaupt, who in 2016 orchestrated deals with more than 1,500 artists, offered 6,000-plus events and experiences to Citi card members and partnered with more than half of the top 100 tours, including Coldplay , Guns N' Roses and Selena Gomez . Those partnerships helped drive a 20 percent year-over-year increase in ticket sales and a nearly 12 percent increase in the average music spend per card member, making 2016 the most successful year for Citi's Private Pass program.

