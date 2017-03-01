Macedon man arrested for Promoting Child Pornography

State Police Investigators out of Canandaigua, along with the State Police Computer Crimes Division, reported the arrest on Tuesday of Micheal D. Prestidge , age 57, of 3276 Fairway 6 in Macedon . that they had been monitoring peer to peer child pornography websites and discovered Prestidge had been trading child pornography pictures with other individuals.

