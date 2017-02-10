Jazz crooner Diana Krall to perform at CMAC
GRAMMY Award-winning jazz pianist and singer Diana Krall has announced the first round of dates for her 2017-2018 World Tour. The Canadian contralto will appear at the Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center in Canandaigua, N.Y. on Saturday, June 10 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale on Friday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. Prices are $98.75, $78.75, $48.75 and $33.75 for pavilion seating only.
