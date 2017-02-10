Jazz crooner Diana Krall to perform a...

Jazz crooner Diana Krall to perform at CMAC

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: The Post-Standard

GRAMMY Award-winning jazz pianist and singer Diana Krall has announced the first round of dates for her 2017-2018 World Tour. The Canadian contralto will appear at the Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center in Canandaigua, N.Y. on Saturday, June 10 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale on Friday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. Prices are $98.75, $78.75, $48.75 and $33.75 for pavilion seating only.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canandaigua Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Clover Crossings Apartment Complex Becoming maj... (Dec '14) Jan 30 rocgirl 11
News Norfolk woman accused of stealing TV from Canto... (Dec '12) Jan 28 Rachel 25
News Developers propose switching stalled Canandaigu... Jan 28 Rachel 1
News Woman suffers from overdose, man arrested for i... (Mar '09) Jan '17 Anthony Wolck 14
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Dec '16 Good fella 32
News New Scoliosis Treatment Offers Alternative to S... (Feb '08) Dec '16 Patient healed 38
21 yr old college student prisoner in n.k. Nov '16 grow up please 2
See all Canandaigua Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canandaigua Forum Now

Canandaigua Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canandaigua Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Canandaigua, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,811 • Total comments across all topics: 278,759,832

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC