Flu batters Central New York, kills Ontario County girl
The region had the highest rate of lab-confirmed flu reports for the week ending Feb. 4, according to a state Health Department report . The rates of lab-confirmed cases per 100,000 people were more than 50 in Central New York, 30 in the New York metro area and about 20 in Western New York and the Albany area.
