Canandaigua man pleads guilty to sexual conduct against a child

The Canandaigua man charged in August for having sexual contact with a 12-year-old girl admitted to the crime Wednesday in exchange for a sentence of 12 years behind bars. John A. Rathburn, 36, pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual conduct against a child, a class B felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor, in Ontario County Court as part of a plea deal with the county District Attorney's Office.

