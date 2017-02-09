All-County musicians to perform at Chautauqua Lake School
The Chautauqua Lake Central School Auditorium will be the site of the 2017 Chautauqua County Music Teachers Association-sponsored Winter All-County Festival and Concert. Taking place on Saturday, February 11th at 5 p.m., this event features the county's best student musicians from the eighteen school districts located in Chautauqua County, in one of several music ensembles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Add your comments below
Canandaigua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clover Crossings Apartment Complex Becoming maj... (Dec '14)
|Jan 30
|rocgirl
|11
|Norfolk woman accused of stealing TV from Canto... (Dec '12)
|Jan 28
|Rachel
|25
|Developers propose switching stalled Canandaigu...
|Jan 28
|Rachel
|1
|Woman suffers from overdose, man arrested for i... (Mar '09)
|Jan 10
|Anthony Wolck
|14
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Dec '16
|Good fella
|32
|New Scoliosis Treatment Offers Alternative to S... (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|Patient healed
|38
|21 yr old college student prisoner in n.k.
|Nov '16
|grow up please
|2
Find what you want!
Search Canandaigua Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC