All-County musicians to perform at Ch...

All-County musicians to perform at Chautauqua Lake School

Sunday Feb 5

The Chautauqua Lake Central School Auditorium will be the site of the 2017 Chautauqua County Music Teachers Association-sponsored Winter All-County Festival and Concert. Taking place on Saturday, February 11th at 5 p.m., this event features the county's best student musicians from the eighteen school districts located in Chautauqua County, in one of several music ensembles.

