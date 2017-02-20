2017 Nordic Skiing Championships Moving to Gore Mountain
The New York State Public High School Athletic Association announces the 2017 Nordic Skiing State Championships will move to Gore Mountain in North Creek in the greater Lake George area this upcoming Monday and Tuesday. Feb 27, and 28. The Alpine event will still be held at Bristol Mountain in Canandaigua as originally planned.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Evening Sun.
Add your comments below
Canandaigua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clover Crossings Apartment Complex Becoming maj... (Dec '14)
|Jan 30
|rocgirl
|11
|Norfolk woman accused of stealing TV from Canto... (Dec '12)
|Jan 28
|Rachel
|25
|Developers propose switching stalled Canandaigu...
|Jan 28
|Rachel
|1
|Woman suffers from overdose, man arrested for i... (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|Anthony Wolck
|14
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Dec '16
|Good fella
|32
|New Scoliosis Treatment Offers Alternative to S... (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|Patient healed
|38
|21 yr old college student prisoner in n.k.
|Nov '16
|grow up please
|2
Find what you want!
Search Canandaigua Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC