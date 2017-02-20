2017 Nordic Skiing Championships Movi...

2017 Nordic Skiing Championships Moving to Gore Mountain

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association announces the 2017 Nordic Skiing State Championships will move to Gore Mountain in North Creek in the greater Lake George area this upcoming Monday and Tuesday. Feb 27, and 28. The Alpine event will still be held at Bristol Mountain in Canandaigua as originally planned.

