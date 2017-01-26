Upstate NY man faces predatory sexual assault, kidnapping charges

Jan. 24--CANANDAIGUA -- A Canandaigua man facing more than a dozen felony charges -- including sexual abuse, assault and kidnapping -- has had two charges added onto his indictment since his appearance in Ontario County Court last July. Alexander J. Kuras, 30, faces two counts of predatory sexual assault, a class A-II felony -- charges that involve the same alleged victim who accused the Canandaigua man of the previous crimes filed against him.

