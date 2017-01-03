Trezise moves to national wine indust...

Trezise moves to national wine industry post

The region's wine industry soon will have an advocate with national connections. Jim Trezise, president of the Canandaigua-based New York Wine & Grape Foundation, is preparing to transition from his post here and move into a national positon.

