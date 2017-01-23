Rod Stewart, Cyndi Lauper to co-headline CMAC concert in Canandaigua
Cyndi Lauper attends a ceremony honoring her with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, April 11, 2016, in Los Angeles. in Canandaigua.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Canandaigua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman suffers from overdose, man arrested for i... (Mar '09)
|Jan 10
|Anthony Wolck
|14
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Dec '16
|Good fella
|32
|New Scoliosis Treatment Offers Alternative to S... (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|Patient healed
|38
|Norfolk woman accused of stealing TV from Canto... (Dec '12)
|Dec '16
|She Cheats
|24
|21 yr old college student prisoner in n.k.
|Nov '16
|grow up please
|2
|Upstate NY bus driver to apologize for making s...
|Nov '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Police: Clifton Springs man made sex tape with ...
|Oct '16
|Tommy too tone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canandaigua Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC