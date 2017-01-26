Professional Women of The Finger Lake...

Professional Women of The Finger Lakes Announces Scholarships Available

Tuesday Jan 24

Professional Women of the Finger Lakes announces available scholarships for Ontario County Women returning to school after a break of 3 years or more. Scholarships are awarded to women studying for their Accociates, Bachelor's Degree or attending a technical school.

Comments made yesterday: 33,077 • Total comments across all topics: 278,299,144

