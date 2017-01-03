Police: Canandaigua councilwoman charged with DWI, had open bottle of wine in vehicle
Canandaigua City Councilmember Karen White was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Tuesday night after she was allegedly found with an open bottle of wine in her car, according to Canandaigua police officers. White, who has served on the City Council since 2009, was also charged with having the open container, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHEC-TV Rochester.
Add your comments below
Canandaigua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Dec 23
|Good fella
|32
|New Scoliosis Treatment Offers Alternative to S... (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|Patient healed
|38
|Norfolk woman accused of stealing TV from Canto... (Dec '12)
|Dec '16
|She Cheats
|24
|21 yr old college student prisoner in n.k.
|Nov '16
|grow up please
|2
|Upstate NY bus driver to apologize for making s...
|Nov '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Police: Clifton Springs man made sex tape with ...
|Oct '16
|Tommy too tone
|1
|Saratoga crossing policy activuty
|Oct '16
|Caitlyn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canandaigua Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC