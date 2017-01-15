Improvements made to VA's troubled crisis call line
A second Veterans Crisis Line call center was opened in October in Atlanta, said acting director of Veterans Affairs member services Matt Eitutis, far right. Significant improvements have come to the Veterans Crisis Line to address its troubled history of long wait times, unanswered calls and over-reliance on backup centers, according to Matt Eitutis, acting director of Veterans Affairs member services in Topeka, which oversees the crisis line.
