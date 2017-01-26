Doctors, Chefs Offer 'Map' to Drive Healthy Habits

UR Nutrition in Medicine Event Pairs Expertise in Changing Habits with Cooking Instruction at the New York Wine and Culinary Center Experts from the UR Program for Nutrition in Medicine will offer "Cooking with Docs: Changing Behavior and Cooking Inspired Plant-Based Meals," on Saturday, Feb. 18, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the New York Wine and Culinary Center in Canandaigua, N.Y. The event combines an interactive behavior change and nutrition workshop with hands-on cooking instruction aimed at helping participants learn how to make healthful changes. "People sometimes know where they need to go with their eating plans but don't know how to get there.

