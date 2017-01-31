Developers propose switching stalled Canandaigua hotel project to apartment building
There are 1 comment on the WHEC-TV Rochester story from Thursday Jan 26, titled Developers propose switching stalled Canandaigua hotel project to apartment building.
A change could be coming to plans for the stalled hotel project on Canandaigua Lake. The proposed Finger Lakes Resort began construction in late 2014, but by summer 2015 the project has halted.
#1 Saturday Jan 28
LOL.... WHO is responsible for this architectural design? It's SO large.......and what happened to the two-story small mall with shops on first floor...and condos on second floor? Now I see there is about 5 or 6??? stories of condos... Too much on too little land? From 5&20 the southern horizon looks like one of those low-buck monster movies. What gives?
