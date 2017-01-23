Clayton trial: Blood spatter patterns tell thea

Clayton trial: Blood spatter patterns tell the story Trial of former Elmira Jackals hockey player resumes Monday with more prosecution testimony Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://stargaz.tt/2jRdaRH Some members of Kelley Clayton's family left the courtroom in tears Monday morning as a state police investigator described photos from the crime scene showing blood spatter patterns and other evidence. Clayton's husband Thomas, a Binghamton native and former Elmira Jackals hockey player, is on trial in Steuben County Court in connection with Kelley's bludgeoning death late Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.