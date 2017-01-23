Clayton trial: Blood spatter patterns...

Clayton trial: Blood spatter patterns tell thea

Clayton trial: Blood spatter patterns tell the story Trial of former Elmira Jackals hockey player resumes Monday with more prosecution testimony Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://stargaz.tt/2jRdaRH Some members of Kelley Clayton's family left the courtroom in tears Monday morning as a state police investigator described photos from the crime scene showing blood spatter patterns and other evidence. Clayton's husband Thomas, a Binghamton native and former Elmira Jackals hockey player, is on trial in Steuben County Court in connection with Kelley's bludgeoning death late Sept.

