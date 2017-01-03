Canandaigua man accused of trying to evade authorities
The Ontario County Sheriff's Office reports that a Canandaigua man is accused of trying to evade authorities after deputies tried to pull his vehicle over early Sunday morning. The Sheriff's Office reports that deputies tried to pull over 20-year-old Nicholas Bice's vehicle shortly before 1:20 a.m. in the Town of Hopewell for allegedly speeding.
