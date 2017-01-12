Brownfield cleanup complete at Pinnacle North site

Pinnacle North, the $120 million mixed-use development project on the north shore of Canandaigua Lake, has completed the brownfield cleanup on the site's 21 acres of land across from Kershaw Park in Canandaigua. The state Department of Environmental Conservation has determined that the cleanup requirements to address contamination have been completed, and, based on the remediation measures taken, the site no longer poses a threat to human health or the environment.

