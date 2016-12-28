Wegmans recalls stuffing over peanut concerns
Wegmans recalls stuffing over peanut concerns Gates-based grocer says item was sold at only three Rochester-area stores. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://on.rocne.ws/2iDYW2y Wegmans Food Markets has recalled its 5-Grain Wild Rice & Mushroom Stuffing sold in 32-ounce family packs over concerns that Worcestershire sauce in the item may contain undeclared peanuts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Canandaigua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Dec 23
|Good fella
|32
|New Scoliosis Treatment Offers Alternative to S... (Feb '08)
|Dec 8
|Patient healed
|38
|Norfolk woman accused of stealing TV from Canto... (Dec '12)
|Dec '16
|She Cheats
|24
|21 yr old college student prisoner in n.k.
|Nov '16
|grow up please
|2
|Upstate NY bus driver to apologize for making s...
|Nov '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Police: Clifton Springs man made sex tape with ...
|Oct '16
|Tommy too tone
|1
|Saratoga crossing policy activuty
|Oct '16
|Caitlyn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canandaigua Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC