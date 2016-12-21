Video shows upstate NY school bus driver releasing Trump students first Updated at
The Canandaigua City School District has turned over a video recording from a school bus showing what happened the morning of Nov. 9, when a district-employed driver let elementary students depart first if they said they would have voted for "my guy," President-elect Donald Trump.
