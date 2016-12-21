Vet crisis line scrutinized
President Obama signed into law last week a bill that will strengthen oversight of the veteran crisis line at the Department of Veterans Affairs. U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., was one of the cosponsors of the measure, which came after revelations that crisis calls went unanswered.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Canandaigua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|22 hr
|AnyoneButMikeSigler
|31
|New Scoliosis Treatment Offers Alternative to S... (Feb '08)
|Dec 8
|Patient healed
|38
|Norfolk woman accused of stealing TV from Canto... (Dec '12)
|Dec 5
|She Cheats
|24
|21 yr old college student prisoner in n.k.
|Nov '16
|grow up please
|2
|Upstate NY bus driver to apologize for making s...
|Nov '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Police: Clifton Springs man made sex tape with ...
|Oct '16
|Tommy too tone
|1
|Saratoga crossing policy activuty
|Oct '16
|Caitlyn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canandaigua Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC