SAL's top volunteer a - knight in shining armor'

The Sons of The American Legion Charles B. Rigsby Volunteer of the Year Award is awarded annually to an SAL member who conducts volunteer work on behalf of veterans. The 2016 award was given to Gabe Cinquegrana, a 10-year member of Squadron 256 in Canandaigua, N.Y. Cinquegrana volunteers at the Canandaigua VA Medical Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at American Legion Magazine.