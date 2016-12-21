Police: Canandaigua woman threatened a disabled 71-year-old
Canandaigua Police say 41-year-old Elisabeth Genter threatening a 71-year-old disabled person, who was in her care, on Dec. 12. According to police, Genter threatened the person with a knife and grabbed the victim by the neck. Genter was charged with endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person and menacing.
