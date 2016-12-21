'Grinch' steals Christmas lights in Canandaigua
It happened under the cover of darkness on Antis Street: Someone walked up and stole expensive Christmas lights off the home. But, what the thief may not have realized, they left footprints and was caught on camera.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHEC-TV Rochester.
Comments
Add your comments below
Canandaigua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Fri
|Good fella
|32
|New Scoliosis Treatment Offers Alternative to S... (Feb '08)
|Dec 8
|Patient healed
|38
|Norfolk woman accused of stealing TV from Canto... (Dec '12)
|Dec 5
|She Cheats
|24
|21 yr old college student prisoner in n.k.
|Nov '16
|grow up please
|2
|Upstate NY bus driver to apologize for making s...
|Nov '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Police: Clifton Springs man made sex tape with ...
|Oct '16
|Tommy too tone
|1
|Saratoga crossing policy activuty
|Oct '16
|Caitlyn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canandaigua Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC