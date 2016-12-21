Deputies: Canandaigua man accused of DWAI following crash

The Ontario County Sheriff's Office says that a Canandaigua man is accused of driving while ability impaired by drugs after a vehicle crash on Friday in the Town of Victor. Deputies say that 28-year-old Daniel Alden is accused of driving a 2012 Subaru Forrester through an Eastview Mall parking lot, which he is accused of doing while being impaired by drugs.

