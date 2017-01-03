Black bear spotted in Canandaigua
Neighbors in Canandaigua say they got quite a surprise when they found a photo of a black bear on their trail cam. Diane Hurlburt tells FingerLakes1 she caught a photo of the bear on a trail cam near her daughter's home on Woolhouse Road late last month.
