Black bear spotted in Canandaigua

Black bear spotted in Canandaigua

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: WHEC-TV Rochester

Neighbors in Canandaigua say they got quite a surprise when they found a photo of a black bear on their trail cam. Diane Hurlburt tells FingerLakes1 she caught a photo of the bear on a trail cam near her daughter's home on Woolhouse Road late last month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHEC-TV Rochester.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canandaigua Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Dec 23 Good fella 32
News New Scoliosis Treatment Offers Alternative to S... (Feb '08) Dec 8 Patient healed 38
News Norfolk woman accused of stealing TV from Canto... (Dec '12) Dec '16 She Cheats 24
21 yr old college student prisoner in n.k. Nov '16 grow up please 2
News Upstate NY bus driver to apologize for making s... Nov '16 Cordwainer Trout 3
News Police: Clifton Springs man made sex tape with ... Oct '16 Tommy too tone 1
Saratoga crossing policy activuty Oct '16 Caitlyn 1
See all Canandaigua Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canandaigua Forum Now

Canandaigua Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canandaigua Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Health Care
 

Canandaigua, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,509 • Total comments across all topics: 277,630,184

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC