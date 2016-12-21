Retiree Corner
The Survivor Benefit Plan provides eligible beneficiaries of military retirees with a monthly payment. The amount of the annuity is a percentage of the member's retired pay and the member's choice of full or reduced coverage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DC Military.
Comments
Add your comments below
Canandaigua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|22 hr
|AnyoneButMikeSigler
|31
|New Scoliosis Treatment Offers Alternative to S... (Feb '08)
|Dec 8
|Patient healed
|38
|Norfolk woman accused of stealing TV from Canto... (Dec '12)
|Dec 5
|She Cheats
|24
|21 yr old college student prisoner in n.k.
|Nov '16
|grow up please
|2
|Upstate NY bus driver to apologize for making s...
|Nov '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Police: Clifton Springs man made sex tape with ...
|Oct '16
|Tommy too tone
|1
|Saratoga crossing policy activuty
|Oct '16
|Caitlyn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canandaigua Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC