Graham Nash Among Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds' Guests At Stand With Standing Rock

On Sunday night a number of artists came together at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C. to raise funds and awareness for the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe's opposition to the Dakota Access Pipeline. Stand With Standing Rock featured performances from Ledisi, Neko Case, Graham Nash and Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds .

