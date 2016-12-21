Classic pairings class planned for NY...

Classic pairings class planned for NYW&CC

Wednesday Nov 23 Read more: Albany Times Union

Champagne with oysters, Sauvignon Blanc with goat cheese, Port with bittersweet chocolate a and, the list of classic wine and food pairings goes on. To get some professional tips on how to pair, what to pair, and why to pair, the New York Wine & Culinary Center in Canandaigua is offering a class that will allow participants to sample six classic wine and food pairings "to see if they are truly extraordinary or in need of a makeover."

